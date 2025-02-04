In a rare instance, diesel prices are largely unmoved

It is a rare week in the diesel market.

Prices per gallon remained virtually unchanged after a fairly sharp drop in the previous week.

Nationally the price went from $3.659 to $3.660.

What it means for regional prices is that some rose while some regions fell.

The sharpest drop came from the Central Atlantic dropping from $3.995 to $3.966.

The West Coast minus California Region was the one of the highest increases from $3.823 to $3.857.

The East Coast also fell by around three cents from $3.659 to $3.660.

The Lower Atlantic also fell by around three cents from $3.718 to $3.682.