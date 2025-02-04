Georgia First Lady initiates crackdown on human trafficking

ATLANTA – Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp is getting into the fight.

Last week, on behalf of the First Lady, Governor Brian Kemp’s Office rolled out its 10th piece of legislation aimed at cracking down on human traffickers and buyers in the state while making Georgia a safe haven for victims.

The latest bill, SB 42, closes a critical loophole in Georgia law and ensures traffickers face the full penalty that their crimes demand, according to a release issued by Kemp’s office. Currently, the conduct prohibited by Georgia’s human trafficking statute against minors is substantially similar to the conduct prohibited by the crime of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, and pandering against minors. Rule of lenity, a legal principle asserting courts should apply the more favorable sentence to defendants when the law is ambiguous, could lead to judges awarding lesser sentences to offenders as a result of this loophole, Kemp’s office said last week.

“Georgia is a national leader in the fight against human trafficking because of our work supporting survivors and shining a light on the dark corners where this crime thrives,” said Marty Kemp. “The legislation introduced today will further that mission by ensuring proper penalties for offenders and securing greater justice for their victims. It will also build on the other initiatives we’re launching this week to make Georgians more aware of the dangers of human trafficking and how to report suspected trafficking situations.”

As a part of Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month — observed each January — First Lady Kemp marked the occasion by announcing the following initiatives to better equip Georgians with the knowledge and tools to end this evil industry in the state:

First Lady Kemp releases updated human trafficking awareness training

In conjunction with the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS), the First Lady is releasing an updated human trafficking awareness training for state employees. This enhanced training incorporates new information on what Georgia has done in the years since to support survivors and empower law enforcement to go after offenders. Administered by DOAS, the training will be available to all state agencies, who are encouraged to have their employees participate. The training will also be available to the public on YouTube as a free and easily-accessible resource.

“State employees are essential in the fight against human trafficking,” said DOAS Commissioner Rebecca Sullivan. “It’s imperative for everyone to recognize the signs and be prepared to report them to effectively raise awareness and prevent this horrific crime. This training video is a vital resource packed with statistics and real-life stories that empower our state employees and the public to identify and report signs of sex trafficking with confidence. Together, we can make a significant impact in combating this issue.”