In effort to beef up its LTL operations, TFI International buys Hercules Forwarding

MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada — North American transportation and logistics company TFI International has purchased Hercules Forwarding, a less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier with an emphasis on intra-US and US-to-Canada cross-border transportation.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Founded in 1985 and family-owned with U.S. headquarters in Vernon, California, and Canadian headquarters in New Westminster, British Columbia, Hercules utilizes a 31 terminal network and operates more than 210 trucks, close to 600 trailers and approximately 75 containers, generating more than $100 million in annual revenues, a news release notes.

Hercules’ non-union team focuses on direct shipper customers seeking high-quality, damage-free service across diverse end markets including consumer/retail, HVAC/building products, automotive, industrial, 3PL and food/beverage. Led by its president, Marty Burnham and CFO, Melanie Burnham, Hercules will join TFI’s LTL business segment.

“This bolt-on acquisition fortifies our U.S. LTL portfolio while adding cross-border LTL into Canada, creating a partner for our Canada-to-U.S. shipments while offering synergy opportunities on both sides of the border,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “Hercules’ impressively low claims ratio and skill at serving multiple premium freight markets moving high-value cargo across the U.S. and Canada aligns well with our focus and operating philosophy. We are pleased to welcome Marty, Melanie, and the entire Hercules team to the TFI International family.”