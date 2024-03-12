Nextran Truck Centers named Mack’s 2023 North American Dealer of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks North America has named Nextran Truck Centers of Tuscumbia, Alabama, the North American Dealer of the Year for 2023.
The announcement was made at the recent Mack annual dealer executive meeting in Indian Wells, California.
Mack awards the Dealer of the Year award to dealers that exceed business and score highly among customers for satisfaction, according to a news release.
“Congratulations to Nextran Truck Centers in Tuscumbia and the entire Nextran team for being the Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. This dealer is one of our best when it comes to team selling, and they have the results that prove it. They have a ‘win-and-grow’ mentality and practice it every day, and their customer-centric approach exemplifies why the dealership remains successful.”
Currently, Nextran Truck Centers has 25 locations in several states: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.
Mack Trucks also named other dealers 2023 winners for its sales divisions based on their regional location and for other dealers of the year.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.