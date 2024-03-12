Nextran Truck Centers named Mack’s 2023 North American Dealer of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks North America has named Nextran Truck Centers of Tuscumbia, Alabama, the North American Dealer of the Year for 2023.

The announcement was made at the recent Mack annual dealer executive meeting in Indian Wells, California.

Mack awards the Dealer of the Year award to dealers that exceed business and score highly among customers for satisfaction, according to a news release.

“Congratulations to Nextran Truck Centers in Tuscumbia and the entire Nextran team for being the Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. This dealer is one of our best when it comes to team selling, and they have the results that prove it. They have a ‘win-and-grow’ mentality and practice it every day, and their customer-centric approach exemplifies why the dealership remains successful.”

Currently, Nextran Truck Centers has 25 locations in several states: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.

Mack Trucks also named other dealers 2023 winners for its sales divisions based on their regional location and for other dealers of the year.