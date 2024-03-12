Peterbilt reveals new 72-inch sleeper for Model 589

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is touting its new 72-inch low-roof sleeper for the Legendary Model 589.
“The new Model 589 72-inch low-roof sleeper is the perfect platform for customers that require a low roof configuration for their operations, as well as for drivers who appreciate a stylish truck. They can customize it with chrome and other accessories,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing.
The 72-inch low roof sleeper features include storage solutions and power provisions.
Storage
- Full-height wardrobe and passenger-side microwave tray
- Optional right-hand cubby
- Driver-side workstation and storage cabinet
- Optional refrigerator and above the bunk shelf
Power
- Four standard 12V outlets
- Factory-installed inverters
- Aftermarket inverter installation provisions
- 22-inch flat-screen TV mounting and electrical provisions
Customers can order the Model 589 72-inch low roof sleeper through any of Peterbilt’s 425-plus dealer locations across North America. Visit https://www.peterbilt.com/trucks/on-highway/589 for more information.
