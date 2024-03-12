TheTrucker.com
Peterbilt reveals new 72-inch sleeper for Model 589

By Erica N. Guy -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Peterbilt reveals new 72-inch sleeper for Model 589
A new 72-inch low-roof sleeper is now available for the Peterbilt Model 589. (Courtesy: Peterbilt)

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is touting its new 72-inch low-roof sleeper for the Legendary Model 589.

“The new Model 589 72-inch low-roof sleeper is the perfect platform for customers that require a low roof configuration for their operations, as well as for drivers who appreciate a stylish truck. They can customize it with chrome and other accessories,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

Model 589 72 Inch Low Roof Interior
The interior of the Model 589 72 Inch Low Roof. This gives customers more room and more amenities. (Courtesy: Peterbilt)

The 72-inch low roof sleeper features include storage solutions and power provisions.

Storage

  • Full-height wardrobe and passenger-side microwave tray
  • Optional right-hand cubby
  • Driver-side workstation and storage cabinet
  • Optional refrigerator and above the bunk shelf

Power

  • Four standard 12V outlets
  • Factory-installed inverters
  • Aftermarket inverter installation provisions
  • 22-inch flat-screen TV mounting and electrical provisions

Customers can order the Model 589 72-inch low roof sleeper through any of Peterbilt’s 425-plus dealer locations across North America. Visit https://www.peterbilt.com/trucks/on-highway/589 for more information.

 

Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
