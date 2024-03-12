Average US diesel prices see slight decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. diesel averages are down in every part of the country except the West Coast — not including California — according to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of March 11, the average cost per gallon across the nation sits at $4.004 per gallon, down from $4.022 per gallon on March 4 and $4.058 on Feb. 26, the EIA reports.

The highest price, and the only area that saw an increase over the past week, is in areas along the West Coast outside of California.

The price rose from $4.152 per gallon on March 4 to $4.166 per gallon on March 11, according to the EIA.

In California, prices made a rare dip — from $5.228 per gallon on March 4 to $5.207 per gallon on March 11.

Drivers in the Midwest can expect to pay $3.913 per gallon on average, that’s down from $3.919 on March 4.

Along the Gulf Coast, where prices are the nation’s lowest, the average price sits at $3.702, down from $3.731 on March 4.

In the Rock Mountain region, the price dipped below the $4 mark to $3.992 on March 11, down from $4.006 on March 4.