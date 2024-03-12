Decker Truck Line upgrades to EpicVue+ to improve driver experience

SALT LAKE CITY — EpicVue, providers of in-cab entertainment and communication systems packaged exclusively for the trucking industry, have announced that Decker Truck Line is upgrading to EpicVue+.

The trucking company will be implementing the entertainment, engagement and educational platform across its fleet of 800 tractors, according to a news release.

“We’ve had great success over the past five years with EpicVue in-cab TV as a recruiting, retention and driver comfort tool and now we’re looking forward to using EpicVue+ to enable an even better relationship with our drivers,” said Dale Decker, chief executive officer at Decker Truck Line. “Interpersonal communication with drivers, who make up the majority of our workforce, is difficult in this industry. We are excited to see what we can do to improve our engagement with drivers by using EpicVue+.”

Decker Truck Line is also anticipating savings by using the EpicVue+ platform to exchange information in place of data plans on tablets. The company will eliminate the cost of those plans by using EpicVue+ on the Verizon network as a single system for operational data and communication, and to give drivers access to in-cab Wi Fi.

“We’ve been discussing the capabilities that EpicVue+ now offers with EpicVue for a number of years,” Decker said. “We’re glad they’ve implemented their roadmap for the future and done the work to make this technology available, and we’re excited to see what we can now do to work more closely with our drivers.”

Family-owned-and-operated since 1931, Decker Truck Line offers temperature controlled, dry van and flatbed freight services nationwide. Headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the company operates a fleet of 800 tractors and nearly 1,400 trailers from six terminals in Alabama, Indiana, Iowa and Montana.

EpicVue+ provides a comprehensive entertainment, engagement and educational platform for commercial truck fleets with the ability to:

Entertain — Allow drivers to watch or record TV in their trucks with more than 100 channels of live programming, premium services, and a library of on-demand content.

Educate — Provide drivers with dedicated training and education to implement best practices and reinforce compliance by managing content distribution or enabling access to online training.

Engage — Use a custom home screen branded for each carrier along with a dedicated fleet channel to distribute company announcements and fleet news, promote incentives to reward drivers for performance, and acknowledge standout employees.

“EpicVue+ will allow Decker Truck Line to stay connected with their drivers and provide the comforts of connectivity and entertainment,” said Lance Platt, CEO of EpicVue. “We’ve been planning this revolutionary platform for truck fleets for some time and with the input of long-time customers like Decker we are making it a reality. We look forward to their success using EpicVue+ to have a stronger connection to their drivers and improve job satisfaction through entertainment, education, and engagement.”