Industry veteran returns as interim CEO for Truckstop

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop is announcing its founder and former CEO, Scott Moscrip, is returning as interim CEO.

The leadership transition follows the departure of Kendra Tucker, who stepped down from the role.

“I’m honored to return and lead the company I founded during this pivotal time,” Moscrip said. “This is a transition period, and I have immense confidence in the entire Truckstop team. Truckstop has always been centered on the customer, and I’m excited to continue driving innovations that help our customers run profitable businesses, operate with confidence, and have fun doing the work they love.”

Scott Moscrip

“Moscrip founded Truckstop in 1995 and led it through decades of transformative growth,” Truckstop said. “Under his leadership, Truckstop became the leading online load board, helping carriers and brokers efficiently navigate the spot market.”

The Truckstop Board of Directors thanked Tucker for her contributions to Truckstop, including navigating the tumultuous economic conditions during and after the pandemic.

“Under Kendra’s leadership, Truckstop expanded its portfolio, including launching key solutions in fraud protection and factoring, which are essential components in our customers’ businesses,” said Will Griffith, board chair. “We are grateful for her dedication and leadership.”

The board has initiated a national search for a permanent CEO who will build on this strong foundation, according to a company press release.