Barbara weakens to a tropical storm as it heads to cooler waters off the coast of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara gradually weakened Tuesday as it continued heading northwest away from land after earlier strengthening to a hurricane. The storm marked the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern and west-central Mexico, as well as the southernmost portions of Baja California, on Tuesday. Those swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Barbara was located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico. It strengthened into a hurricane on Monday, but its maximum sustained winds had since decreased to about 60 mph (95 kph). The storm’s center was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The NHC said continued weakening was forecast, and Barbara is expected to dissipate by Wednesday.

The storm had been expected earlier to bring heavy rainfall to coastal areas of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, with the possibility of localized flooding.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme strengthened slightly Monday but remained well off the coast of Mexico on Tuesday, about 605 miles (975 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

Early Tuesday, it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph). Cosme was forecast to make little change in strength before weakening later in the day.