International recognizes 2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners

LISLE, Ill. — International Motors (International) is announcing the recipients of the 2025 Diamond Supplier Award.

“As global supply chain dynamics continue to evolve, our strong partnerships with suppliers remain a cornerstone of International’s ability to deliver high-quality trucks and buses to our customers,” said Peter Friberg, chief procurement officer, International. “This year, we are proud to recognize those suppliers who have not only met, but exceeded expectations through exceptional performance, innovation, and dedication.”

2025 Diamond Supplier Award

“The annual award recognizes suppliers who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and collaboration across key areas such as technology, quality, delivery, cost, sustainability and people,” International said. “Their dedication to innovation and continuous improvement drives not only operational success but also strengthens International’s ability to meet evolving industry demands.”

Suppliers were evaluated based on their ability to deliver advanced technological solutions, uphold a shared commitment to zero-defect quality, and ensure uninterrupted production through reliable delivery performance. Additionally, they demonstrated strong cost leadership through innovative efficiency improvements and aligned with International’s strategic focus on sustainability by contributing to the development of a more responsible and resilient supply chain.

2025 International Diamond Supplier Winners

This year’s winner include:

TCCI.

Superior Trim.

Axalta Coating Systems.

RMG / Lawton Anniston.

VCST INTERNATIONAL.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

HG TRANSPORTACIONES SA DE CV

“I’d like to personally thank each International 2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners for their continued partnership in providing solutions that move our customers forward,” Friberg said.