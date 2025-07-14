TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

International recognizes 2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   International recognizes 2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners
Reading Time: < 1 minute
International recognizes 2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners
2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners announced by International.

LISLE, Ill. — International Motors (International) is announcing the recipients of the 2025 Diamond Supplier Award.

“As global supply chain dynamics continue to evolve, our strong partnerships with suppliers remain a cornerstone of International’s ability to deliver high-quality trucks and buses to our customers,” said Peter Friberg, chief procurement officer, International. “This year, we are proud to recognize those suppliers who have not only met, but exceeded expectations through exceptional performance, innovation, and dedication.”

2025 Diamond Supplier Award

“The annual award recognizes suppliers who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and collaboration across key areas such as technology, quality, delivery, cost, sustainability and people,” International said. “Their dedication to innovation and continuous improvement drives not only operational success but also strengthens International’s ability to meet evolving industry demands.”

Suppliers were evaluated based on their ability to deliver advanced technological solutions, uphold a shared commitment to zero-defect quality, and ensure uninterrupted production through reliable delivery performance. Additionally, they demonstrated strong cost leadership through innovative efficiency improvements and aligned with International’s strategic focus on sustainability by contributing to the development of a more responsible and resilient supply chain.

2025 International Diamond Supplier Winners

This year’s winner include:

  • TCCI.
  • Superior Trim.
  • Axalta Coating Systems.
  • RMG / Lawton Anniston.
  • VCST INTERNATIONAL.
  • W.W. Grainger, Inc.
  • HG TRANSPORTACIONES SA DE CV

“I’d like to personally thank each International 2025 Diamond Supplier Award winners for their continued partnership in providing solutions that move our customers forward,” Friberg said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE