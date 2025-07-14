SEKO Logistics enhances leadership structure to support continued expansion in North Americ

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — SEKO Logistics (SEKO) is announcing the promotion of Ian Oliver to president of North America operations, where he will lead the region’s strategic direction and performance.

“Ian has been instrumental in advancing SEKO’s operations across the Americas,” said Gordon Branov, CEO, SEKO. “His strategic client-focused mindset, deep operational expertise and people-first leadership make him the ideal person to drive continued growth and deliver service excellence across North America. Clients continue to choose SEKO because of the combination of services that we can deliver, from freight forwarding to fulfillment, and from time definite domestic white glove to international air and ocean services with customs brokerage capabilities. With Ian’s leadership we will continue to develop solutions for our clients across all our services and operations more seamlessly.”

Ian Oliver

Oliver will oversee all operations across North America, including domestic, international, e-commerce, parcel and customs brokerage. He will also manage SEKO’s Contract Logistics (CL) team, continue to manage Strategic Partner relationships and assume global responsibilities for Air Freight and Agent Relations.

With more than 25 years of logistics industry experience, Oliver most recently served as SEKO’s senior vice president of operations, where he contributed to the evolution of SEKO’s end-to-end logistics network across the Americas region. He previously held senior roles at XPO Logistics, AIT Worldwide Logistics and ALG Worldwide Logistics. His new appointment reflects SEKO’s continued investment in operational leadership as the company scales its global service offerings.

Additional Leadership Changes

As part of SEKO’s broader focus on strengthening its North American operations, Greg Amidon has been promoted to senior director, 3PL Operations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operational excellence, talent development and delivering scalable logistics solutions for clients across the region and beyond, according to a SEKO press release.

Amidon will oversee all SEKO’s U.S. third-party logistics functions. Previously serving as director of 3PL operations in the Chicago market, he will now manage day-to-day operations and direct reporting lines across SEKO’s U.S. 3PL network. Amidon will report to Oliver and focus on strengthening SEKO’s 3PL capabilities in support of client growth and service expectations.

“With a network of more than 60 U.S. branches, North America offers SEKO unparalleled geographic reach to support our clients and expand on an already strong foundation,” Oliver said. “Greg’s promotion reflects the key role he’s played in advancing our 3PL capabilities, and together, we’re committed to strengthening our network to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”