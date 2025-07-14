PACCAR recalls multiple Kenworth, Peterbilt models for safety concerns

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that PACCAR is recalling a number of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.

The recall is due to insufficient illumination from lights.

“Delayed and unsteady headlights can results in insufficient illumination of the road, decreasing the driver’s visibility and increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said. “In addition, an unexpected position change of the lift axles may increase the risk of injury.”

Recalled Models

The following models are included in the recall:

Kenworth Model L770 (2025-2026).

Kenworth Model T160 (2025).

Kenworth Model T280 (2025-2026).

Kenworth Model T380 (2023-2026).

Kenworth Model T480 (2024-2026).

Kenworth Model T680 (2023-2026).

Kenworth Model T880 (2023-2026).

Kenworth Model W990 (2024-2026).

Peterbilt Model 520 (2023-2026).

Peterbilt Model 535 (2025).

Peterbilt Model 536 (2024-2026).

Peterbilt Model 537 (2024-2026).

Peterbilt Model 548 (2023-2026).

Peterbilt Model 567 (2023-2026).

Peterbilt Model 579 (2023-2026).

Peterbilt Model 589 (2024-2026).

Remedy

Dealers will update the VCU software, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 25PACF.