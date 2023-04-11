Interstate Moving & Storage joins northAmerican Van Lines’ agent network

CHICAGO — northAmerican Van Lines Inc., one of the world’s largest moving companies and a subsidiary of Sirva Inc., has added Springfield, Virginia-based Interstate Moving & Storage to its national moving agent network.
“Interstate Moving embodies the dedication to quality and service excellence northAmerican was founded on 90 years ago,” Kevin Murphy, vice president and general manager of northAmerican Van Lines said. “We are honored to welcome them into the northAmerican agent family.”
Bud Morrissette, chief executive officer with Interstate Moving & Storage, said that northAmerican and Sirva/BGRS are among the strongest names in the moving and relocation industry.
“Quality service delivery means everything to our customers,” he said. “Prior experience working with northAmerican and Sirva/BGRS allowed us to experience first-hand their execution and dedication. We look forward to becoming a member of their network family.”
