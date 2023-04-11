Ballard Truck Center receives national awards from truck manufacturers

WORCESTER, Mass. — Commercial vehicle dealer Ballard Truck Center, headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, has received national recognition by OEM manufacturers Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks and Isuzu Trucks.

The awards are:

2022 Mack Trucks Northeast Region Dealer of the Year.

2022 Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year.

2022 Volvo Trucks Northeast Region Dealer of the Year.

2022 Volvo Trucks United States Dealer of the Year.

2022 Isuzu Trucks Circle of Excellence Award.

These awards are determined by several metrics including sales, customer satisfaction scores and business development, a news release stated.

“They recently became the first Mack Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in New England and are an important partner in the region, selling and servicing the entire Mack portfolio.” Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America, said. “Additionally, they grew their parts business in a challenging market and maintained their strong heavy-duty market share, earning the highest score of any dealer in the country in our scoring model.”

In 2022, Ballard Truck Center sold the first electric Class 8 commercial vehicles in New England, the news release noted. Preparations are being made at the company’s seven locations to be able to handle the increased demand for Electric Vehicle sales and service.

“As electric vehicle technology evolves, so is demand for EV’s in the commercial sector,” said Rob Picking, director of operations at Ballard. “Getting our dealerships ready requires a rigorous certification process put together by Mack and Volvo Trucks to make sure our facility is prepared and safe to handle these vehicles. Groups of specialized technicians have been selected to undergo extensive training to understand how to work on this new equipment.”

Company officials said that the re-opening of Ballard’s Tewksbury location as the first-ever Road Choice Truck Parts store has contributed to the success of parts-related sales and market share.

“Ballard is committed to servicing our customers to the best of our ability, and our goal is to have a readily available inventory of parts at a competitive price for all our customers’ needs. This is where Road Choice fits in,” said Steve Grahn, president and owner of Ballard Truck Center. “Road Choice’s product line is compatible with many makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, allowing Ballard to offer a quality product at a fair price.”

Ballard Truck Center is a fifth-generation family-owned business operated by co-owners John Picking and Steven Grahn along with sixth-generation leadership Robert Picking and Samantha Grahn – headquartered in Worcester, with locations strategically located to support and service customers in the Boston market and throughout the Northeast.

“We are honored to receive these awards that recognize our efforts to adapt and expand our business to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said John Picking. “Our team of dedicated employees has been keeping New England rolling for more than 100 years by always making customer service our primary focus.”

This is the fifth time that Ballard has been named Northeast Dealer of the Year by Mack Trucks, and second year in a row earning Isuzu Trucks Circle of Excellence.