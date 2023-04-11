Hendrickson introduces new suspension system for Freightliner models

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems has partnered with Freightliner Trucks to offer a new, heavy-duty rear rubber suspension system for certain Freightliner models.

According to a news release, the part, dubbed Haulmaax Ex, is part of a chassis enhancement program for all Freightliner Vocational M2, SD and Plus models.

“The Haulmaax Ex suspension provides the versatility needed for trucks that operate both on-and off-highway,” according to the news release. “Equalizing beams on the suspension distribute the load equally between both axles to maintain traction in off-road and uneven terrain conditions. An integrated jounce stop protects the spring system from over compressing, helping to extend component life and reduce maintenance costs.”

When paired with Hendrickson Traax Rod torque rods, Hendrickson officials say stability is enhanced and articulation is increased for improved on/off-highway operation.

“Customers today expect more out of their vocational suspensions. Haulmaax Ex exceeds expectations by expanding on the capabilities of the original Haulmaax Ex design, with up to a 70,000-pound job site rating for the 46,000-pound capacity suspension. Haulmaax Ex is extremely rugged, supporting demanding vocational applications and offering capacities of 40,000 pounds, 46,000 pounds, and now 52,000 pounds,” said Ashley Dudding, director of engineering at Hendrickson. “Hendrickson utilized our industry-leading analysis and validation techniques to ensure Haulmaax Ex would meet these rigorous demands, minimize maintenance requirements and deliver an advanced, lightweight vocational suspension to the market.”