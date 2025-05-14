ISAAC certified by U.S. Department of Defense for use in sensitive shipments

ISAAC Instruments is announcing its platform with satellite communication has been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for use by motor carriers hauling military shipments requiring enhanced surveillance capabilities.

“ISAAC is honored to achieve this certification and considers it a tremendous privilege to be a trusted technology partner by the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO, co-founder. “Our team strives every day to help simplify trucking and develop innovative ways to make highways safer.”

Defense Transportation Tracking System Certification

According to a company press release, the official Defense Transportation Tracking System (DTTS) certification for the ISAAC platform was granted by DoD in mid-April. It was achieved after ISAAC met stringent requirements, including HERO certification for electromagnetic radiation and undergoing other exhaustive testing.

ISAAC Platform

“ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond typical electronic logging devices (ELDs),” the release said. “ISAAC is a true all-in-one solution, handling software, in-cab tablet, charging dock, cameras, and integration needs. ISAAC’s automated workflow minimizes screen clicks to update hours-of-service (HOS) logs, while the real-time, in-cab ISAAC Coach feature is scientifically proven to increase both fuel efficiency and safety.”

According to the release, only an elite group of motor carriers qualify for DTTS, which monitors DoD’s sensitive and hazardous materials shipments, including arms, ammunition and explosives. The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) oversees the closed-loop tracking program, ensuring the security of these shipments and facilitating emergency response if required.

Two of the trucking fleets that are part of DTTS each conducted successful pilot projects using the ISAAC platform as part of ISAAC’s certification process.

“It takes tremendous sophistication for motor carriers and technology providers to serve the U.S. military and move these critical shipments,” said Sam Sussenguth, chief sales and marketing officer at ISAAC. “At ISAAC, we know every shipment is critical for our clients. The ability to obtain DTTS certification highlights the expertise and reliability that ISAAC can offer trucking fleets, regardless of what they are hauling.”