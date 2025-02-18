Drivewyze integrating with ISAAC Instruments

PLANO, Texas – ISAAC Instruments and Drivewyze are now working together.

Drivewyze announced a new integration with ISAAC Instruments that it says enables ISAAC’s fleet clients’ access to Drivewyze’s proactive in-cab safety notifications service, Safety+, in addition to its PreClear weigh station bypass solution.

Drivewyze Safety+ enables drivers to receive safety alerts on upcoming hazards along their route that pose a threat to themselves and the motoring public. Through the subscription-based service, drivers can receive audible and visual safety notifications through their ISAAC ELD. Drivewyze Safety+ is an extension of Drivewyze Free, and offers additional safety alerts, such as upcoming severe weather, high violation areas for speeding, high-risk areas for cargo theft, and more.

In addition, Safety+ adds back-office tools (geo-fencing) for fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus offers safety analytics to monitor driver behavior and improve driver coaching through the Drivewyze Hub. Drivewyze Safety+ requires no additional in-cab hardware and is delivered through the ISAAC ELD.

ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond typical electronic logging devices (ELDs). ISAAC is a true all-in-one solution, handling the software, the tablet, the dock, the camera and integration needs.

“The safety of our fleet clients and the motoring public is at the forefront of everything we do at ISAAC,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC Instruments. “We know that by working with Drivewyze to deliver these real-time alerts, we can help truck drivers avoid potential hazards, bad weather or other dangers that could threaten their safety and create unplanned downtime.”

“We’re pleased to have worked with the ISAAC team to deliver an integrated offering of our Safety+ service so that their customers have seamless access to our suite of in-cab safety alerts,” said Frances Kilgour, VP of Business Development and Channel Management for Drivewyze. “Safety+ and Drivewyze Free are tools that are proven to help reinforce safe driving practices to ensure our roads are safer all across North America.”

In addition to Safety+, ISAAC customers can access Drivewyze Free, which provides “always on” essential messaging, including heads-up warnings for High-Rollover risk areas, Low Bridges, Mountain alerts (steep grade ahead; chain-up/brake check stations; and runaway ramps), and Rest Area information (truck parking availability). The service also provides real-time traffic slowdowns and other safety alerts generated in partnership with select state transportation and enforcement agencies, NOAA, and through the Drivewyze Smart Roadways highway safety program for connected trucks.