Kentucky highway blocked after semi blown off the road

By Bruce Guthrie -
The semi was swept off the roadway along a flooded section of U.S. 51 S between the 4- and 5-mile markers this weekend after disregarding road closed signs (COURTESY OF THE HICKMAN COUNTY TIMES)

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. — A section of U.S. 51 South in Hickman County, south of Clinton, will be temporarily blocked today as local law enforcement and emergency crews work to remove a commercial vehicle from the roadway.

Kentucky authorities say the semi was swept off the roadway along a flooded section of U.S. 51 South between the 4- and 5-mile markers this weekend after disregarding road closed signs. This is between KY 2209 and KY 780.

There is no estimated duration.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

