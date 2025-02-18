Kentucky highway blocked after semi blown off the road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. — A section of U.S. 51 South in Hickman County, south of Clinton, will be temporarily blocked today as local law enforcement and emergency crews work to remove a commercial vehicle from the roadway.
Kentucky authorities say the semi was swept off the roadway along a flooded section of U.S. 51 South between the 4- and 5-mile markers this weekend after disregarding road closed signs. This is between KY 2209 and KY 780.
There is no estimated duration.
