Westbound I-44 near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line closed

By Dana Guthrie -
Westbound I-44 near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line closed
Westbound I-44 in southwest Missouri is closed due to winter weather. (Photo courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)

MISSOURI   Westbound Interstate 44 is closed at MM 11 near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line for an extended and unknown duration due to winter weather.

The closure was announced by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends all drivers seek an alternate route or prepare to stop and seek shelter.
The final opportunity to exit from westbound I-44 will be at Exit 11, where drivers can exit to the North (to MO 249) or South (to I-49)
Road condition websites for surrounding areas.
Oklahoma: bit.ly/4hTPsxF
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

