Westbound I-44 near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line closed

MISSOURI — Westbound Interstate 44 is closed at MM 11 near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line for an extended and unknown duration due to winter weather.
The closure was announced by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends all drivers seek an alternate route or prepare to stop and seek shelter.
The final opportunity to exit from westbound I-44 will be at Exit 11, where drivers can exit to the North (to MO 249) or South (to I-49)
Road condition websites for surrounding areas.
Missouri: traveler.modot.org
KC Metro: https://www.kcscout.net
Kansas: www.kandrive.gov
Oklahoma: bit.ly/4hTPsxF
Arkansas: www.idrivearkansas.com