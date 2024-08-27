JB Hunt awards $533K in scholarships

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has awarded scholarships to 100 new recipients of the J.B. Hunt Scholarship for Families program, bringing the total educational financial assistance provided in the third year of the program to exceed $533,000.

“This is one of my favorite company initiatives because it enables us to support what’s most important to our people – their families,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “From those who were part of our inaugural class to new recipients this year, these students are relentless in their commitment to continuing their education, and we are proud to support their academic journey.”

According to a company media release, the application-based scholarship program is available to dependent children or grandchildren of J.B. Hunt employees who currently attend or plan to attend an accredited two or four-year college, trade school or vocational school. The scholarships provide $2,500 in financial aid each school year and are renewable annually for up to three years if recipients maintain a 2.5 GPA and full-time enrollment.

Since launching the program in 2022, J.B. Hunt has awarded more than $1.2 million in financial assistance for the families of J.B. Hunt employees, the release said. This year’s recipient class is comprised of students from 25 states throughout the country and includes students like Taylor Schultz, a Springdale, Ark. native studying finance.

“This scholarship represents more than financial aid,” Schultz said. “It signifies recognition of my efforts and potential, boosting my confidence and inspiring me to contribute meaningfully to my chosen field of study.”

Rawaan Huseen, a radiology technologist major from Chicago also received scholarship funds.

“Receiving this is a testament to the transformative power of education and an affirmation of my commitment to making an impact in the radiology field,” Huseen said.

According to the release, J.B. Hunt plans to continue the program for a fourth consecutive year. The J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families is supported by Scholarship America, an organization that works to enrich education by assisting individuals, corporations and communities with fundraising and awarding scholarships to students.

“J.B. Hunt strives to advance educational opportunities for its employees and communities by supporting initiatives that promote a value-driven educational experience,” the company said in the release. “As part of its giving strategy, J.B. Hunt provides financial support for projects across four pillars to support the causes its employees care most about: health care, veterans’ support, education and crisis management.”