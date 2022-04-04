J.B. Hunt launches CLEAN Transport program

LOWELL, Ark. – J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Monday the launch of CLEAN Transport™, a new program that will allow customers to acquire carbon offset credits equivalent to the emissions created by their shipments.

“J.B. Hunt is committed to leading the industry toward a low-carbon future,” Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt, said.

“Many of our customers are working towards short-and-long-term sustainability goals, and CLEAN Transport will serve as a great extension of the efforts they’re already taking to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chain.”

J.B. Hunt says that CLEAN Transport will help customers offset carbon emissions based on lane-specific activity each quarter.

“Working with credible third-party organizations, J.B. Hunt will provide program participants with data showing the amount of carbon offsets needed to achieve a carbon neutral shipment and obtain carbon credits supporting the project selected by the customer,” a company news release stated.

“Carbon offset projects include reforestation, forest management, regenerative agriculture and clean power generation.”

CLEAN Transport is currently available for J.B. Hunt Intermodal customers and will expand to additional service areas as part of the program’s growth.

“Customers can select which lanes are part of the program, or J.B. Hunt can provide recommendations based on a carbon footprint evaluation of lane activity,” the news release stated.

“Carbon offset projects available through CLEAN Transport are verified and registered with recognized organizations such as the American Carbon Registry, Verra, Gold Standard and Climate Action Reserve to confirm that the emission reduction or removal was successful and the intended environmental benefits were executed.”

In addition to using energy efficient equipment and alternative fuels, J.B. Hunt officials said the company avoided an estimated 4.3 million empty miles in 2020 by using its technology platform J.B. Hunt 360°® to secure backhaul freight.

J.B. Hunt recently announced it plans to expand its intermodal fleet to as many as 150,000 containers in the next three to five years as part of a joint initiative with BNSF Railway Company.