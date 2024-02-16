JB Hunt receives accolades for workplace environment

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been selected as one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2024 by Forbes, the third time in the company’s history.

The company was also named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2024 list, its 13th time to be included, according to a news release.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions showcasing the integrity of our brand and the confidence of the people behind it,” said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. “Being among Fortune’s most respected and admired companies in the world demonstrates our mission of driving long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders. It’s all made possible by our employees, and the Forbes acknowledgment indicates that the workplace culture we have fostered is one they are proud to recommend.”

In 2023, Forbes also named J.B. Hunt one of the Best Employers for Women. The company received multiple awards for its workplace culture from Newsweek, including America’s Greatest Workplaces (overall), Greatest Workplaces for Women, Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families.