ProvisionAi aims to take 180K trucks off roads in ’24 with load optimization

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — ProvisionAi reports that companies using its AutoO2 load optimization solution were able to remove 88,000 trucks from highways in 2023.

“Using AutoO2, companies can fill trucks fuller so that fewer trucks are used for replenishment,” said Tom Moore, CEO of ProvisionAi. “With 91% of all trucks underloaded, the time is now to max out trailers, keeping in mind that the loads need to be axle-legal and arrive without any product damage. Our clients increase payload by 5-10%.”

Reducing carbon emissions across all manufacturing has taken on a global interest in recent years.

ProvisionAi’s 2024 goal is to remove 188,000 trucks from highways, reduce carbon emissions and help companies meet their goals set for cost and sustainability.

Company officials say that in order to meet these goals, they must:

Switch to more efficient modes of transportation, such as rail or barge, which have lower emissions per ton-mile than trucking

Request carriers use less carbon-intensive fuels like biodiesel and implement carbon abatement measures to reduce fuel consumption and emissions per mile, such as improving vehicle maintenance, driving behavior and aerodynamics

“Breaking down the freight industry and the small size of most of the providers’ fleets, requesting carriers change their operations may be wishful thinking, and switching these modes may or may not be economically viable as today’s requirements for customer service are high,” the news release states.

AutoO2 from ProvisionAi uses mathematics and artificial intelligence to convert shipping requirements into optimized, full loads that generate savings in carbon and reduce transportation costs by five to 10%. This technology is able to gather data from existing systems and generate both the optimized shipment configuration and associated 3-D load diagram.

AutoO2 also works with customers by creating the correct grouping to meet the customer’s needed date and maximize the payload or breaking large orders into optimized trucks when ordering.