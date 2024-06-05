J.B. Hunt named to Fortune 500 list for 12th consecutive year

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services has been named to the Fortune 500 for the 12th consecutive year, earning the 316 spot on the publication’s annual list.

“Being on the Fortune 500 list is a testament to the incredible work of our people during such a challenging environment,” said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. “We remain steadfast in delivering exceptional value to our customers through operational excellence, which aligns with our mission to drive long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders.

The Fortune 500 ranks the 500 largest U.S. companies by total revenue for the respective fiscal year.

According to the outlet, companies on this year’s list represent approximately two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and generated $18.8 trillion in revenues, $1.7 trillion in profits, and $43 trillion in market value (as of March 28, 2024), and they employ 31 million people worldwide.

Fortune has published the annual list since 1955. J.B. Hunt’s first appearance was in 2013 at No. 485.