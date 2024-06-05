Bendix set to launch redesigned air disc brake later this year

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems is set to launch an optimized version of its ADB22X air disc brake in the second half of the year.

According to a news release, Bendix redesigned the air brake’s geometry by removing the weight from the caliper and carrier, making the ADB22X the lightest air disc brake (ADB) assembly on the market. The launch is tailored specifically to the needs of line haul and other lighter-duty applications.

“The introduction of the newly optimized ADB22X-LT brake is just the latest in a series of evolutionary steps for the Bendix ADB22X, North America’s leading air disc brake on Class 6-8 commercial vehicle wheel-ends, which is a constantly changing brake,” the news release states. “As mentioned in the release, the changes in 2019 “included coupling the ADB22X with Bendix’s longest-life air disc brake friction without sacrificing performance.”

“To meet their lighter-duty needs, fleets and owner-operators wanted a lower-weight air disc brake with all the performance, safety and maintenance advantages of the original ADB22X,” said Mark Holley, director of marketing and customer solutions, wheel-end, at Bendix. “Our new, optimized version delivers a premium braking solution capable of meeting a wide range of these needs, including line haul. The lower weight — a reduction of 7.2 pounds — per wheel end, or 28.8 pounds for a 6-by-4 or 6-by-2 configuration, translates into increased payload capacity and improved fuel efficiency. When you add in the improvements we’ve made to the ADB22X in the past few years, the result is a brake that makes sense both on the road and from the perspective of total cost of ownership.”

According to the release, the lightweight design of both ADB22X and the new tractor version ADB22X-LT will reduce stopping distance and extends the brake system life.

“Our focus, as ever, remains squarely on constantly evolving our products to meet the industry’s needs,” Holley said. “In the case of air disc brakes, that includes driving out weight and operating costs while increasing the options – such as the ADB22X engineered for lighter-duty applications – we make available to our fleet partners. We listen closely to these partners, as together we work to shape tomorrow’s transportation.”

For more information about Bendix air disc brakes, call 1-800-AIR-BRAKE or visit www.bendix.com.