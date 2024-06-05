TheTrucker.com
Preliminary Class 8 truck net orders jump in May

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to ACT Research, preliminary orders for Class 8 tractors are up month-over-month for may. (Courtesy: Mack)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — May preliminary North America Class 8 tractor net orders were 23,200 units, up 46% month-over-month and 49% year-over-year on soft comparisons.

Complete industry data for May, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-June.

“Market observers may recall that demand typically slows in Q2. However, surprises are always lurking. Class 8 preliminary order intake provided May’s drama, effectively zigging when they were expected to zag,” said Steve Tam, ACT’s Vice President and Analyst. He continued, “Ample open build slots in Q3 and Q4, combined with the OEMs’ desire to achieve some semblance of balance with respect to the impending prebuy likely impacted May’s order activity. While we do not have complete visibility at this point, the strength is presumably driven by private and vocational fleets, supplemented by an ongoing healthy appetite for equipment in Mexico.”

Regarding medium duty orders, Tam added, “A picture of stability, North America Classes 5-7 net orders were 18,900 units in May, up 0.2% m/m, but down 6.9% year-over-year”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

