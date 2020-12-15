J.B. Hunt’s Shipper 360 freight-matching platform now offers temperature-controlled services

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has added enhancements to its technology platform, including the availability of temperature-controlled transportation services within Shipper 360 by J.B. Hunt, the company announced Dec. 14.

More than 10,000 carriers utilizing J.B. Hunt 360 will now offer temperature-controlled delivery services. Shippers can select from a variety of temperature ranges when using Shipper 360 to create a shipment, which can be booked in the platform in as little as three minutes.

“J.B. Hunt 360 has opened the marketplace for shippers and carriers to connect, and we continue to expand that by bringing new solutions, such as temperature-controlled, into the platform,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “Shipper 360, specifically, enables businesses of all sizes to be more responsive in today’s dynamic freight market and match their capacity needs with the right truck at the right time.”

The latest version of Shipper 360 provides customers of all sizes with flexible shipping windows, mode recommendations, real-time rates based on carrier demand, and access to a pool of more than 777,000 trucks. Using Shipper 360, customers can compare rates, schedule deliveries and create alerts. Customers can use the Shipper 360 mobile application, now available in the Google and Apple app stores, to track and trace current freight.

J.B. Hunt 360 also helps shippers improve the efficiency of on-site facility management by gathering feedback from carriers on facility convenience, timeliness and accommodations. Carriers have submitted more than 830,0000 reviews, and the information is shared directly with customers in Shipper 360 for transparency.