JJ Keller earns ‘Most Loved Workplace’ certification

NEW YORK — J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. — a leading American provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions — has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI), company officials have announced.

“Being an employer of choice is a priority for J. J. Keller,” said Rustin Keller, president and CEO of J. J. Keller. “We seek the highest level of talent in our associates, because they ultimately provide the best-in-class safety and compliance solutions our customers depend upon. Hearing from associates that they love being a part of J. J. Keller means we’ve created a place where know they are valued and where they know they’re making a difference.”

A news release stated that “J.J. Keller has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace because it has demonstrated excellence in the categories of collaboration, vision, respect, support, values, leadership and benefits.”

Specific practices most appreciated by the company’s associates, which create a loved workplace, include:

Flexibility for time and location of work.

Care for associates.

Associates receiving a fair share in the company’s profits.

A commitment to remaining a family-owned business.

J. J. Keller became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index, which surveyed associates on various elements around employment satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging they feel inside the company, according to the news release.

“I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model,” said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur and author.