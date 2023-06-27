Love’s announces truck washes at select locations, promises ‘half the time’ of other industry washes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops plans to offer truck wash services at select travel stops and Speedco locations, a company statement announced.

“With a combination of speed, high quality and cost effectiveness, Love’s Truck Washes are equipped with automated technology and are expected to provide the same quality as a hand wash but in half the time of other truck washes in the industry,” according to Love’s officials.

Locations are now open in Harrisonville, Missouri, and Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and Love’s anticipates opening additional truck washes soon in Hazen, Arkansas, and Prescott, Arkansas, along with several more in the next two years.

“Love’s was founded on innovation and thinking differently, so starting this new service is an exciting initiative that gets customers back on the road quickly,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “We listened to our customers on this new offer. The convenience of being able to fuel, wash their truck, park and go inside all-in-one location is convenient and ideal for our professional drivers, as well as our RV customers.”

The process starts with the driver pulling up to the designated truck wash bay, selecting their service and pulling the vehicle into the bay.

The driver parks and remains in the vehicle, and the automatic three-brush rollover system starts the process of high-pressure washing. The system moves over the vehicle using strategically placed sensors, pressure-washing sprayers and rotary brushes to deliver remarkable cleaning power. Love’s attendants oversee each wash to ensure high-quality wash performance.

Services and prices vary based on equipment type and include options for a standard tractor/trailer, box truck, tractor, RV/motor home, pickup with travel trailer or 1-ton truck. A complete list of services, prices and add-on packages is available at loves.com/truckwash.

Professional drivers can earn and spend My Love Rewards points at all truck wash locations.

Even though the process is automated, Love’s expects local job growth as a result of this added service.

Each truck wash location will average three employees working across two bays from 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

The company says the process is environmentally friendly as it uses reclaimed water for the initial rinse and trailer wash outs to save water, and the chemicals are certified safe for the environment.