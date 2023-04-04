Jacqueline Gelb joins ATA as VP of energy, environmental affairs

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has hired Jacqueline Gelb as vice president of energy and environmental affairs.

Gelb comes to ATA from Navistar Inc., where she had been vice president of government relations since 2017.

“With the pace of innovation and regulation, accelerating, addressing environmental issues and energy is a top priority for trucking, and I can’t think of anyone more qualified to represent our industry’s vision for this future than Jacqueline,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. “Her expertise and experience make her a leading authority on the critical issues facing our industry and we are pleased that she is part of our team.”

Originally hired by Navistar in 2011, Gelb previously worked for Republican South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint as chief policy advisor on a number of issues, including energy, the environment and transportation.

“This is an exciting time to be in the trucking industry. I’m looking forward to working with ATA’s members, state and federal regulators and other stakeholders to ensure we realize the benefits of technology that is being deployed today and developed for the future to reach our industry’s goals,” Gelb said.