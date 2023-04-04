RoyPow launches all-electric truck energy storage system

LOUISVILLE, Ky., — RoyPow, a global renewable energy and battery systems supplier, debuted its new All-Electric Truck Energy Storage System at the Mid-America Trucking Show on Thursday, March 30.

Company officials said in a news release that the system is “an environmentally clean, safe and reliable one-stop solution that delivers truck drivers ultimate comfort by converting their sleeper cab into a home-like truck cab.”

“Unlike the traditional diesel-powered APUs running on noisy generators (that) require regular maintenance or AGM battery-powered APUs, which need frequent battery replacement, RoyPow’s Truck ESS is a 48 volt, all-electric system powered by LiFePO4 lithium batteries, offering long-haul truck drivers quieter in-cab comfort (less than or equal to 35 dB noise level), longer run-time (14-plus hours) without excessive engine wear or tractor idling,” the news release stated. “Since there is no diesel engine, RoyPow’s Truck ESS significantly lowers operating costs by reducing fuel consumption and

By capturing energy from the truck’s alternator or solar panel and then storing in the lithium batteries, the integrated system is able to provide both AC and DC power to run the air conditioner and other high power accessories, such as a coffee maker or electric stove. The shore power option can also be utilized when it is available from an external source at truck stops or service areas.

“As an engine-off and anti-idling product, RoyPow’s all-electric lithium system is environmentally friendly and sustainable by eliminating emissions, complying with the anti-idle and anti-emission regulations nationwide, which include the California Air Resources Board (CARB) requirements, formulated to protect human health and to address air pollution in the state,” the news release stated.

In addition to being green and quieter, the system is also smarter as it enables remote monitoring and control.

Drivers can remotely control the HVAC system or manage energy usage from mobile phones anytime, anywhere. Wi-Fi hotspots are also available to deliver the best internet experience for truck drivers.

“We are not doing things the same way as the traditional APU, we are trying to solve current APU shortcomings with our innovative one-stop system. This renewable Truck ESS will significantly improve the drivers work environment and quality of life on the road, as well as reducing Total Cost of Ownership for the truck owners.” said Michael Li, vice president at RoyPow Technology.