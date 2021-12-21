J.B. Hunt awards millions in appreciation bonuses to frontline workers

LOWELL, Ark. — After celebrating their 60th anniversary in October, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. announced on Dec. 17 that they are providing nearly $10 million in appreciation bonuses to company drivers, maintenance technicians and full-time hourly employees.

“This year, our drivers and frontline employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today.”

This isn’t the only bonus money the company has doled out this year.

In October, J.B. Hunt recognized 116 drivers for achieving two, three, four and five million miles driven without a preventable accident, awarding more than $1.6 million in safe driver bonuses.