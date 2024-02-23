JB Hunt to acquire Walmart’s intermodal assets

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Feb. 22 that it has entered into a multi-year intermodal service agreement with Walmart. As part of the agreement, J.B. Hunt Transport will purchase Walmart’s intermodal assets, including its intermodal container and chassis fleets.

A statement released by J.B. Hunt notes that the agreement increases both companies’ current volume and capacity commitments and enables the development of comprehensive intermodal solutions to drive long-term value for both organizations. The statement did not disclose the length and price of the deal.

J.B. Hunt leaders note that the two companies have worked closely for decades.

“Mr. Hunt always said, ‘Good partners attract good partners,’” said Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing at J.B. Hunt. “(This) announcement is a testament to the mutual trust and shared vision our companies have developed over time, and innovative arrangements like this demonstrate J.B. Hunt’s disciplined approach to strategically allocating capital to advance our mission of driving long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders.”

Fernando Cortez, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart says customer service is an important priority for the company.

“Walmart’s long history of working with J.B. Hunt has many milestones of innovation and growth,” he said. “This agreement will strengthen our commitment to delivering goods at an everyday low cost to our customers and members.”

J.B. Hunt operates one of the largest company-owned intermodal fleets in the world, specializing in domestic and international freight movement. According to the company’s Feb. 22 statement, converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal can reduce a shipment’s carbon footprint by an average of 60%.

In 2023, J.B. Hunt and long-time joint service provider BNSF Railway launched Quantum, an intermodal service to convert service-sensitive highway freight to intermodal. The two also created a new service option to support cross-border freight movement to and from Mexico with coast-to-coast access in the U.S.