Indiana State Trooper finds over 180 pounds of narcotics in tractor-trailer

GREENFIELD, Ind. — On Feb. 18, An Indiana State Trooper seized over 180 pounds of a substance believed to be cocaine from a tractor-trailer during a roadside inspection on I-70 near Mount Comfort Road.

The trooper, who is certified to perform Federal Motor Carrier Inspections on commercial vehicles, was patrolling when the tractor-trailer caught his attention. The trooper pulled the over truck for inspection. A review of the required paperwork and log book revealed a log book violation.

According to a statement released by the Indiana State Police (ISP), while interacting with the driver and co-driver, the trooper noticed criminal indicators and asked for consent to search the semi, which was granted.

During the search, the trooper discovered dozens of packages he suspected to be cocaine hidden inside boxes of onions andother produce; a field test later confirmed the trooper’s suspicion.

The driver of the semi and the passenger were both arrested and transported to the Hancock County Jail on probable cause of possession of cocaine. The Hancock County Prosecutor’s office has reviewed the case and subsequently filed formal charges against both individuals in Hancock Superior Court.

Jose N. Perez (66) of California Count I – Dealing in Cocaine I.C. 35-48-4-1(a)(2) and I.C. 35-48-4-1(e)(1) Level 2 Felony Count II – Possession of Cocaine I.C. 35-48-4-6(a) and I.C. 35-48-4-6(d)(1) Level 3 Felonly

Miguel Rodriguez (60) of California Count I – Dealing in Cocaine I.C. 35-48-4-1(a)(2) and I.C. 35-48-4-1(e)(1) Level 2 Felony Count II – Possession of Cocaine I.C. 35-48-4-6(a) and I.C. 35-48-4-6(d)(1) Level 3 Felonly



The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation and worked closely with the Hancock County Prosecutor for charges. The truck was towed to Johnson’s Towing in Greenfield to be offloaded for completion of the search, which yielded 184 pound of a controlled substance.

“I am grateful for the effort and cooperation of all involved that has provided us with the evidence to bring these charges,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton. “This is a great example of the type of alert police work and interagency cooperation that keeps our community among the nation’s safest.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.