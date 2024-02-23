Modern Transportation shifts all 20 terminals to BeyondTrucks TMS

SAN MATEO, Calif. — BeyondTrucks, a multi-tenant SaaS transportation management system provider, announced Feb. 21 that bulk transportation services provider Modern Transportation will replace its current on-premise Transportation Management System (TMS) with the BeyondTrucks platform across its nationwide fleet at all 20 terminals.

The move is part of Modern Transportation’s commitment to innovating the services it provides to chemical, building materials and packaging manufacturers in the bulk transportation segment.

“We want to be known for implementing cutting-edge supply chain solutions that work successfully in mission-critical production environments,” said Patrick Cozzens, owner and president of Modern Transportation.

“To achieve this, we need partners that share our commitment. BeyondTrucks definitely fits that criterion and meets those needs,” he continued. “With this change, Modern Transportation can be one of the most innovative bulk carriers in North America as it helps cement our advantage in efficiency, customer service and safety.”

BeyondTrucks offers a flexible multi-tenant SaaS solution that combines system integrations, proprietary modules and adaptable configurations in a seamless platform to unify data and workflows for automation and optimization of fleet operations. Advanced capabilities of the multi-tenant cloud-based platform include order intake automation, smart load planning, dispatch communication, configurable driver workflows, flexible automation of invoicing and driver payroll.

“For Modern Transportation, a legacy TMS struggled to cost-efficiently and seamlessly connect the various technologies the carrier needs to efficiently run its fleet,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “Changing from one TMS is not an easy decision, but we know Modern Transportation can leverage BeyondTrucks to realize tremendous value for their business and their bulk transportation customers.”