Jim Burg appointed to ATRI Board of Directors

WASHINGTON — James Burg Trucking Company President Jim Burg has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

Burg was appointed by ATRI Chair Derek Leathers, chairman, president and CEO of Werner Enterprises, at the Institute’s Board meeting on May 5 in Hollywood, Florida, according to a news release.

Burg began his career in trucking more than 40 years ago. He was an owner-operator for eight years before incorporating and licensing his company, James Burg Trucking Company, which is a flatbed carrier currently operating over 90 trucks throughout the Midwest.

During Burg’s career, he has logged more than 1.3 million miles operating commercial motor vehicles.

“He has spent countless hours on innovative truck and trailer design to achieve the most efficient flatbed equipment in the industry,” the news release noted.

Burg has served on numerous committees and boards of the American Trucking Associations, PrePass Safety Alliance, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and the Michigan State Police.

He has received a number of trucking industry awards and honors, including being the 2010 recipient of Heavy Duty Trucking magazine’s Innovator of the Year award and the 2016 Michigan State Police Distinguished Partner award.

Burg has been married to his wife Carol for 22 years and is the father of two daughters. Olivia is a junior at Marist College, Poughkeepsie, New York, and Isabelle is a freshman at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

“Jim has been a loyal supporter of ATRI and we are excited to welcome him to the Board of Directors,” Leathers said. “As a regional carrier, he brings an important perspective to the Board, and we look forward to his involvement as we continue to address trucking’s top research priorities.”

