JJ Keller announces retirement of Robert Keller; James Keller to pick up reins as chairman

NEENAH, Wis. — Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Robert L. Keller will retire as chairman of the board for J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc., and James K. Keller, currently treasurer and vice chairman of the board, will pick up the reins as chairman. According to a company statement issued Dec. 27, 2023, Robert Keller will become chairman emeritus following his retirement.

Founded by John J. Keller in 1953 as a one-person consulting firm for the transportation industry, the company has grown into a diversified company with more than 2,000 associated. John Keller’s sons, Robert Keller and James Keller represent the company’s second generation of family leadership.

“Upon retiring as chairman of the board, Robert Keller leaves a legacy of care for the company’s associates and a focus on operational excellence that has enabled the company to become a trusted name in safety and regulatory compliance solutions for multiple industries across North America,” the company statement read.

Robert Keller got an early start with J.J. Keller & Associates back in 1957 when, at age 11, he started helping his father by doing odd jobs. He went on to spend his entire career with the company. After earning an economics degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, he held a series of leadership roles within the company before becoming president in 1974, CEO in 1988 and then chairman of the board.

“In my time as chairman, the company grew from $100 million to nearly $400 million in less than 20 years,” said Robert Keller. “The company successfully navigated the financial crisis, a transition to technology in both process and product/service lines, leadership succession and the retirement of hundreds of management and professional/technical positions. I enjoyed the leadership challenge and supporting our CEO and leadership team.”

James Keller, incoming chairman of the board of directors, also began working for the company at age 11. After receiving a degree from Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, with a focus on printing, he led the company’s initial printing and distribution operations. James Keller served as president beginning in 2006 and as president and CEO from 2012 to 2013, along with holding vice chair and treasurer positions on the board.

As the incoming chairman of the board, James Keller will work closely with CEO Rustin Keller and the executive leadership team to ensure the company’s continued growth and success.

“I am very pleased with leading J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., as chairman of the board,” said James Keller. “I have been involved for over 50 years with numerous positions, including past vice chairman, president/CEO and treasurer.

“My dad and our founder, John J. Keller, and then my brother Bob Keller were chairmen since 1953,” he continued. “These past 70 years have been very successful under their leadership. We have an experienced executive leadership team that has the company going full speed ahead into the future. We are all very proud of the company, what we stand for, and our 2,200 associates, who make J. J. Keller an accredited ‘Great Place to Work.’”

The nine-person board of directors for privately owned J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. comprises family members and external directors and advisors.

J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. is a provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions for businesses in various industries.