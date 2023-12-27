TheTrucker.com
Used Class 8 values see November decline

By John Worthen -
Used Class 8 values see November decline
Used Class 8 average retail sale prices fell 6% month-over-month in November, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the used Class 8 average retail sale price fell 6% month-over-month to $59,300 in November, marking the first month of a sub-$60,000 price since April 2021.

“Less-than-expected declines in August, September, and October may have been an early Christmas present. Our expectations are unchanged, with lower prices through the end of 2023 and a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT.

Regarding volumes, Tam explained, “Combined, the total market same dealer sales volume expanded 19% month-over-month in November. With only one more month remaining in the year, the overall market has improved 35% year-to-date compared to the first eleven months of 2022.”

chart

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
