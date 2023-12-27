Used Class 8 values see November decline

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the used Class 8 average retail sale price fell 6% month-over-month to $59,300 in November, marking the first month of a sub-$60,000 price since April 2021.
“Less-than-expected declines in August, September, and October may have been an early Christmas present. Our expectations are unchanged, with lower prices through the end of 2023 and a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT.
Regarding volumes, Tam explained, “Combined, the total market same dealer sales volume expanded 19% month-over-month in November. With only one more month remaining in the year, the overall market has improved 35% year-to-date compared to the first eleven months of 2022.”
