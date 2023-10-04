JJ Keller gets OK for driving monitoring, detection system patent

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates, a provider of safety and compliance solutions for the transportation industry, has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent, titled “Driving Monitoring and Detection System,” was filed with the USPTO in October 2020 and was granted on Sept. 26, according to a news release.

“The invention aims to address the problem of unidentified driving events when using an electronic logging device (ELD),” the news release stated. “The J. J. Keller Encompass application, available on both Android and iOS platforms, incorporates this driving monitoring and detection system, which leverages the mobile device’s GPS module to detect motion when the ELD is disconnected. If the device moves beyond set distance and time thresholds, it triggers a prompt for the user to reconnect the ELD to the Encompass application. Additionally, this information is relayed to the administrative side of the Encompass solution, providing fleet managers with detailed insights into when and how long the application was in motion while disconnected from the ELD.”

Roman Bykhovoy, a senior developer with J. J. Keller and an inventor of the driving monitoring and detection system, said, “I am profoundly honored to have contributed to the development of this invention – a tool that will enable motor carriers to adhere to essential regulations, consequently establishing safer highways for everyone on the road. I am sincerely grateful to J. J. Keller for providing me with the opportunity to transform this concept into a functional solution that is now utilized by thousands of drivers.”

The patent allows J. J. Keller the exclusive rights to make, sell or license this invention. This mechanism is crucial in maintaining compliance among drivers. It can assist the carrier’s support team in identifying and communicating with drivers who are not complying with regulations.

“We are thrilled to receive this patent and to be able to offer our customers a solution that will help them maintain compliance and keep their drivers safe on the road,” said Rustin Keller, president and CEO of J. J. Keller. “We are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and help them achieve their safety and compliance goals.”