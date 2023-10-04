Healthcare clinic aimed at truckers opens near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Interstate Health has opened a new urgent and primary care clinic located in the Racine PETRO at exit number 333 on Interstate 94 just south of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and north of Chicago.

The clinic will serve commercial drivers who frequent the Racine PETRO, as well as local communities and travelers in need of healthcare services, a news release stated.

“We are thrilled to open our new clinic in the Racine PETRO, a premier truck stop that not only serves commercial drivers, but also is a landmark for the Villages of Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant and Yorkville,” said Jeff Seraphine, Interstate Health chief executive officer (CEO). “Our mission is to ensure access to quality healthcare for people who frequent America’s highways. By offering urgent care, primary care and occupational health services to the people who know and trust the Racine PETRO, we believe we are fulfilling our mission in a meaningful way.”

Interstate Health leaders and Racine PETRO owner Michael Willkomm celebrated the opening of the new clinic this week during a ribbon cutting ceremony and were joined by leaders from Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), as well as other local business leaders and representatives from the National Association of Truck Stop Operators.

“On behalf of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, we thank Interstate Health and Racine PETRO for bringing this innovative healthcare model to our community,” said Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of RAMAC. “In addition to the commercial drivers that Interstate Health Racine will serve, I am confident that other people traveling through our community will benefit from having another option of accessing quality urgent care, primary care, and occupational health services. We are excited for their membership in RAMAC and to share in this special announcement.”

Interstate Health Racine is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers primary care, urgent care and occupational health services — this includes Department of Transportation and pre-employment physicals, preventative care and wellness visits, vaccines, medication management and more.

“It is a privilege to serve the drivers who utilize Racine PETRO for their on-the-road needs, and I can’t think of a more important service to offer them than accessible healthcare that does not interfere with their work,” Willkomm said. “I have spent considerable time talking to our patrons, and I often hear stories of drivers delaying or postponing their healthcare needs. When I heard what Interstate Health was building, I got very excited about the idea of being part of the solution.”