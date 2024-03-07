JK Moving’s Cooksey honored as Super Van Operator of the Year by ATA

STERLING, Va. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) named JK Moving’s Glen Cooksey as Super Van Operator of the year during its Moving and Storage Conference (MSC) in New Orleans.

Cooksey has been with JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned and operated moving company, for more than two decades, according to a news release.

“We are very proud of Glen. He embraces JK Moving’s values of care and respect, places a premium on happy customers, is a great driver, works hard, and gives back,” said David Cox, president of JK Moving. “Glen has won many, many awards during his career, from Driver of the Year to Safest Driver, all recognizing his commitment to being the best in his field.”

The ATA MSC Super Van Operator contest honors exemplary drivers and owner-operators based on excellence in safety, reliability and customer-oriented truck transportation in service to the nation’s household goods carriers. This contest was open to drivers that operate trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,001 pounds or more, drive 25,000 miles or more in a year, haul 30 shipments or more in a year, and drive for a moving and storage company.

“Cooksey represents this level of excellence and exemplifies JK’s values of care and respect in his work and life,” the news release states. “Demonstrating his commitment, he often remarks: ‘Care about what you are doing and everything else works itself out.’”

Over the years, he has moved presidents, dignitaries, generals, celebrities and many others while receiving accolades and maintaining a great driving record.

In fact, JK has recognized Cooksey numerous times for his stellar driving record, including:

Driver of the Month 10-plus times

Driver of the Year four times

Driver of the Year runner up three times

Safest Driver Award 2014

Received 25 years accident-free award in 2023

ATA also noted citizenship as a factor in his win, including Cookey’s efforts to help a fellow traveler who was in trouble. After witnessing a car catch fire, he helped the driver out and used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out. He also volunteered with Boy Scouts of Winchester, Virginia.