Mack Trucks’ fleet management portal delivering for customers

NEW ORLEANS — Mack Trucks is reporting success for its new comprehensive fleet management portal that enables customers to “digitally access information about Mack-powered trucks in their fleet.”

Through Mack Connect, customers have access to the status of their Mack vehicles through a 4G Telematics Gateway factory installed at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations in Pennsylvania.

Hell Bent Xpress, based in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Hilco Transport, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, are two customers utilizing Mack Connect, according to a news release.

“Mack Connect improves customer visibility into the health and performance of their vehicles while greatly simplifying the process to access the data,” said Patrick Brown, Mack Trucks senior strategy and sustainability manager. “Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, and Mack remains committed to simplifying data so customers can easily use it to make decisions to increase their ROI and better manage their fleet.”

So far, more than 50 customers have registered for Mack Connect through their local dealers, and the number is expected to increase in 2025, the news release states.

“It’s very user-friendly and easy to navigate,” said Mike Laughead, director of maintenance for Hilco. “Since using the program, we have been able to remotely diagnose some issues on the road that have enabled us to get the driver back up and running. We have had a couple units go down in which we were able to go into Mack Connect, see the codes and do an over-the-air software update, which got the trucks going, allowing us to deliver the load.”

Jamie Hagen, owner of Hell Bent Xpress, said he registered for the service in December through his dealer TranSource in Aberdeen. Hagen operates 12 Mack Hell Bent Xpress operates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and the Midwest.

“Every time I log in to it, I learn something new,” Hagen said. “The most compelling part to me is that I can easily see if an engine or transmission update is needed. It also shows the most fuel-efficient drivers and the least fuel-efficient drivers.”

Eric Hamiel, Mack Truck sales expert at TranSource in Aberdeen, said of Hagen: “With Hell Bent Xpress, Jamie is obsessed with two things efficiency and data. Mack Connect puts all of his relevant data at his fingertips so he can make informed business decisions on how to minimize his cost per mile and increase his profits. Providing a good product, like Mack Trucks, makes it easier to maintain and grow this relationship. Supporting features and services that provide customer value to their bottom line helps take the relationship to another level.”

James Bland, co-president of TranSource, Greensboro, said that fleet managers use Mack Connect for driver reporting, efficiency tracking and trip planning.

“The service managers love the history and remote troubleshooting capabilities, and they use it routinely to keep up with their fleet maintenance,” he said.