Princeton TMX appoints Kevvon Burdette chief commercial officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Freight management Princeton TMX has appointed Kevvon Burdette as its new chief commercial officer (CCO).

In this new position, Burdette will report to the CEO, Mark McEntire, and will be responsible for the corporate sales and marketing strategies, according to a news release.

“Princeton TMX continues to invest in its leadership team to foster a culture of innovation, technological advancement and forward-thinking strategies that delivers unparalleled value for its customers,” McEntire said. “Kevvon has a successful track record of supporting company growth, creating customer-centric solutions and developing longstanding, value-driven customer relationships. As Princeton TMX continues to scale, we will benefit from his sales experience as well as his industry knowledge and proven ability to lead high-performing sales organizations.”

With over two decades’ worth of supply chain outsourcing solutions and organizational management experience, Burdette has established relationships with customers by helping them implement long-term complex solutions, the news release notes.

“Businesses across all industries continue to focus on improving supply chain processes to increase operational efficiency and reduce transportation costs,” Burdette said. “It’s exciting to team up with Mark McEntire again, as well as the entire Princeton TMX team, to provide those shippers with intuitive, multi-modal technology to automate and simplify transportation processes. I am enthusiastic about Princeton TMX’s transportation management platform and the product roadmap that will broaden capabilities across all modes as well as continue to drive value for our current customer base.”