Concrete chunk flung off Los Angeles overpass strikes semi’s windshield

LOS ANGELES — A chunk of concrete that was allegedly thrown off an overpass Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles struck an 18-wheeler’s windshield, injuring the driver.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident happened at around 10 a.m. as the truck traveled southbound.
Authorities said that the wife of a husband-and-wife trucking team was driving the rig under the Santa Monica Boulevard overpass when the concrete shattered the windshield. The chunk hit her in the chest, and she was later hospitalized.
Tony’o Hines told KCAL that his wife was “covered in glass,” adding that “This is ridiculous. I don’t know why would somebody do that?”
CHP continues to investigate the incident.
