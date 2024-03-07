TheTrucker.com
Concrete chunk flung off Los Angeles overpass strikes semi’s windshield

By John Worthen -
This screenshot from a KCAL video shows the broken windshield of an 18-wheeler. According to cBS News, someone threw a large piece of concrete off a Los Angeles overpass, striking the truck's front window. (Courtesy: KCAL)

LOS ANGELES — A chunk of concrete that was allegedly thrown off an overpass Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles struck an 18-wheeler’s windshield, injuring the driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident happened at around 10 a.m. as the truck traveled southbound.

Authorities said that the wife of a husband-and-wife trucking team was driving the rig under the Santa Monica Boulevard overpass when the concrete shattered the windshield. The chunk hit her in the chest, and she was later hospitalized.

Tony’o Hines told KCAL that his wife was “covered in glass,” adding that “This is ridiculous. I don’t know why would somebody do that?”

CHP continues to investigate the incident.

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

