Peterbilt introduces 2 new models for car carrier applications

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has introduced two new vehicle configurations for the car carrier market: the Model 567 UltraLow Roof Day Cab and the Model 589 UltraLow Roof 58-inch Sleeper.

The trucks were developed in collaboration with leading car carriers and set new benchmarks in low-profile design, lightweight solutions, safety features, visibility and driver comfort, according to a news release.

“The introduction of these two new configurations for car carrier applications is another example of how Peterbilt designs and manufactures products that provide Individualized Solutions for the unique needs of our customers,” said Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt’s chief engineer.

The Model 567 is designed with the industry’s lowest factory roof height of 95 inches, eliminating the need for aftermarket modifications.

The new UltraLow Roof 58-inch sleeper for the Model 589 offers “the style and comfort customers seeking a car hauling sleeper configuration need,” the news release states.

Its 100-inch roof height achieves a low profile while providing a spacious 2.1 meter cab.

“This exclusive model is tailored to meet the unique demands of long-haul journeys, combining comfort with the low-profile design that car carriers prioritize,” according to the news release. “Both new configurations are built upon Peterbilt’s lightweight and rugged aluminum cab to maximize load capacity and provide long-lasting durability and performance even in the harshest conditions.”

The PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines and the PACCAR TX-12 transmission provide advanced power and performance for heavy car carrier applications.