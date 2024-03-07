Intangles launches new diesel particulate filter solution

NEW ORLEANS — Software and artificial intelligence (AI) company Intangles has launched a new AI predictive feature that’s designed to optimize fuel efficiency and engine performance of commercial vehicles.

The new feature does this by informing fleets on the quality of diesel particulate filter (DPF) regeneration, according to a news release.

The product was unveiled recently at the American Trucking Associations Technology Maintenance Council’s Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in New Orleans.

The new DPF solution uses Intangles’ “proprietary hardware, adaptive algorithms and scalable cloud infrastructure” to find new ways to solve problems.

In order to do this, the technology creates a replica of the vehicle’s DPF and saves it to the cloud. Once created, the technology is able to test how the replica will perform under varying conditions, like extreme cold, periods of prolonged idling or stop/start driving situations.

Following this step, the results will predict how the truck’s DPF will perform and give insight into the best option to optimize soot load and regeneration., the news release notes.

Intangles’ DPF solution:

Monitors and measures the percentage of soot in a vehicle’s DPF in real-time

Informs the user of the quality of each DPF regeneration

Provides insights on the impact of inefficient regeneration

Guides users on how to optimize forced DPF regeneration

Optimizes fuel efficiency engine performance, and extends the life of a vehicle

“We’re always looking for ways to leverage our physics-based AI to save fleets time and money,” said Craig Vanderheide, director of product management at Intangles. “This new feature is designed to take the guesswork out of forced DPF regens and keep soot levels at an optimal level. Fleets deserve to have better insights when it comes to DPF.”

The Intangles DPF solution is an advanced prognostic, which is now available on Intangles’ predictive maintenance platform and is part of a more extensive suite of vehicle health tools designed to detect issues with vehicles well before a diagnostic trouble code is triggered.

Currently, fleets can only access minimal information about the performance of DPF, namely the percentage of clogging (or Soot Load) in the particulate filter.

“Our fleets know firsthand how a clogged DPF can lead to a loss of power and fuel economy,” Vanderheide said. “And I don’t know of any drivers who are thrilled to deal with DPF issues when they are focused on getting where they need to be. We knew this was an issue and we set out to solve it.”