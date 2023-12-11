J&M Tank Lines adds Jeff Arledge, Russell Curbo to leadership team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — J&M Tank Lines Inc. recently welcomed two new executives to its leadership team. Jeff Arledge is now vice president of maintenance, and Russell Curbo, CDS, has joined the company as vice president of safety.

Arledge, who has more than 20 years of experience in fleet maintenance and management for bulk and food-grade carriers, first joined J&M as maintenance director in 2021. According to a company statement, Arledge quickly made an impact across terminal and shop locations for J&M and its affiliated companies, seeking efficiency, unity and an emphasis on preventative maintenance.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead J&M’s maintenance team,” Arledge said. “I believe in hard work, teamwork and leading by example. Our team is focused on maintaining strong CSA scores and keeping our drivers equipped to perform at their best so they can deliver on our customer needs.”

Arledge says he believes in operating as one team, working toward one goal. He was chosen to serve as J&M’s vice president of maintenance because of his leadership and dedication to doing things the right way before problems arise, according to the company statement.

Curbo recently joined J&M as vice president of safety. He has 30 years of transportation experience — 12 years with the Department of Transportation and five years of carrier safety experience. His mission is to provide an industry-leading safety culture that supports J&M’s values and growth strategies.

“I look forward to a challenge, which is why I have dedicated myself to this industry,” Curbo said. “J&M’s leadership, company culture and support for performing at a high level of safety, made this opportunity the right fit. I am eager to use my experience to benefit the overall welfare of J&M and its affiliates.”

J&M CEO Harold Sumerford congratulated Arledge and Curbo on their new roles.

“We aim to be first-class in each segment of our company,” Sumerford said. “Selecting the right leadership is key to ensure we are ready to capitalize on opportunity. These gentlemen are dedicated to our industry and hold themselves to a higher standard. We are proud to have them as representatives of J&M and its people.”

Founded in 1948 J&M is celebrating 75 years in business this year.

“Our focus has been selecting people of character, those who support our mission, values and growth strategies,” says Peter Sumerford, J&M’s president, and director of sales. “Harold and I have invested a great amount of thought and consideration to the future of J&M. We believe these gentlemen exhibit these qualities and will be of great benefit to not only the J&M Trucking Group, but our valued employees.”