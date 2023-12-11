Haulin’ 4 Hunger: Advantage Truck Group donates thousands of meals in local communities

SHREWSBURY, MA — From Dec. 12-21, 2023, Advantage Truck Group (ATG) will deliver thousands of meals as part of the company’s annual Haulin’ 4 Hunger donation drive. The food donations will benefit 13 organizations operating food pantries across three states, according to a statement issued by ATG.

“At ATG, giving back to our communities by helping to fight hunger and food insecurity is one of our top priorities,” said Kevin G. Holmes, ATG’s president and CEO. “We are grateful for the continued support our employees, customers and business partners have for Haulin’ 4 Hunger and their commitment to help meet increased demand our food pantries are facing during the holidays and throughout the year.”

On Dec. 15, ATG and its Haulin’ 4 Hunger team will lead two caravans of trucks from ATG’s Shrewsbury, Massachusetts dealership to hand-deliver 4,200 meals of fresh turkey with all the trimmings to seven organizations offering food pantries and other services. Donations of fresh holiday meals will be made throughout Worcester and other Central Massachusetts communities to Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, Friendly House, Jeremiah’s Inn, Marlborough Community Cupboard, South Worcester Neighborhood Center, St. Anne’s Human Services and Veterans Inc.

ATG will also distribute thousands of nonperishable meals as it makes its fourth quarter Haulin’ 4 Hunger donations to six hunger-relief organizations near other ATG dealerships in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Throughout December, ATG employees will deliver nonperishable meals of canned chicken, ramen noodles and canned peas to LISTEN Food Pantry, New Hampshire Food Bank, Our Community Table, Our Place Drop-In Center, Raynham Food Basket and Seabrook Food Pantry.

“The holidays are especially difficult for those struggling to put food on their table. Organizations we support are serving more people now than during the pandemic, with some seeing visits to their pantries this holiday season more than double compared to last year,” said Sarah Harrington, ATG’s integrated marketing manager and leader of the Haulin’ 4 Hunger program.

According to ATG, ongoing support from partners, including Dennis K. Burke, G. Lopes Construction, SelecTrucks of New England, Worcester Railers HC and UniBank, has allowed Haulin’ 4 Hunger to increase donations to hunger relief organizations in every area in which ATG operates. Since its launch in 2012, Haulin’ 4 Hunger has helped provide more than 34,000 meals to those in need.

