Juan Hernandez appointed to VP of sales, marketing at Fontaine Fifth Wheel

JASPER, Ala. — Juan Hernandez is now vice president of sales and marketing at Fontaine Fifth Wheel Company.

He will be responsible for OEM and aftermarket sales and marketing in North America, according to a news release.

“Even with the difficulties facing our industry these last few years, I understand that Fontaine maintained a strong global supply chain and offers customers the fastest lead times in the industry,” Hernandez said. “It is an honor to be part of this industry-leading team, and I look forward to helping Fontaine grow market share by listening carefully to customers and responding with innovative solutions to meet their needs.”

Hernandez served in international leadership roles within the heavy-duty trucking industry prior to this position, most recently for Flexfab, Inc as heavy duty trucking business unit director.

“We are delighted to welcome Juan to our team; he is a proven, innovative leader with broad industry experience serving OEM and Aftermarket customers,” Paige Petroni, president of Fontaine Fifth Wheel Company said. “His energy, enthusiasm and genuine commitment to customers make him a perfect fit at Fontaine.”

For more information about Fontaine Fifth Wheel products and support contact Fontaine Customer Service at 800-874-9780 or email [email protected].