Truck driver who killed band members on Louisiana highway arrested

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — Louisiana police have arrested the driver of a semi-truck who struck and killed three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox band.

KLFY reports that Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta, Louisiana, was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide on Jan. 12 for the deaths of Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas; Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas; and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill Texas.

His bond was set at $300,000.

Investigators said Gay’s 1997 Freightliner drifted into the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 in northern Louisiana, where the trio were changing a flat tire on a jeep when they were struck.

Williams, Young and Moore were pronounced dead at the scene. Gay, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured.

If convicted, Gay faces up to five years in prison for each count as well as a fine of up to $5,000.